Greenleaf Trust Has $905,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Range Resources by 146.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 688,794 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRC opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

