Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $331,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $165.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

