Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Okta Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.76.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $201.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

