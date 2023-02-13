14,351 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 56.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after buying an additional 482,629 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $80.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Builders FirstSource

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.