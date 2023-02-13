Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Genesis Unicorn Capital worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GENQ opened at $10.43 on Monday. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

