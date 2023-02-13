Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOBVU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,868,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobiv Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000.

NASDAQ:MOBVU opened at $10.36 on Monday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

