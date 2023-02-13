Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 39.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,971,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,147,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 186.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,424,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $489,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

