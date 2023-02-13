Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.