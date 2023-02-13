Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

