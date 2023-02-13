Greenleaf Trust Acquires 633 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.20 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

