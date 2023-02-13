Greenleaf Trust Has $1.24 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

