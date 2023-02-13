Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Stock Position Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,952 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cartica Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Cartica Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cartica Acquisition by 55.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CITE opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

