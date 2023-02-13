Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,337,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,560 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 6,681,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after buying an additional 682,120 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after buying an additional 356,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,050,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after buying an additional 236,684 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.4 %

TEGNA stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TEGNA

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.