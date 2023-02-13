Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

GTAC stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.