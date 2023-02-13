Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 26,407 Shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1,096.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

