Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inception Growth Acquisition were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Inception Growth Acquisition Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.