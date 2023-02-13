Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health Announces Dividend

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Elanco Animal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.