Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,479,000.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMACU opened at $10.40 on Monday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

