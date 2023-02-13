Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 393,418 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $10.29 on Monday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

