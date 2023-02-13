Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Prime Number Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Prime Number Acquisition I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNAC opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Prime Number Acquisition I Company Profile

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

