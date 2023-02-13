Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,437 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 448.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.95. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 15.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

