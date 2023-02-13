Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,274 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $124.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $146.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.