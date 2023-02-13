Korea Investment CORP Has $21.52 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $21,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

