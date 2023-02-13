Korea Investment CORP Sells 67,133 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,133 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

