Korea Investment CORP Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 406,241 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $21,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.