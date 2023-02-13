Korea Investment CORP Has $28.50 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $59,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,645,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,220,000 after acquiring an additional 404,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

