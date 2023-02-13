Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,160 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $26,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.