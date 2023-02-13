HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $92,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

HDB stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

