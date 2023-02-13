The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $28,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.