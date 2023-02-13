Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,213 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
