Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $25,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,884,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ES stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
