Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 81,810 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $168.61 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.