Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,960 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

