Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NYSE ED opened at $92.36 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

