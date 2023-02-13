FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,821 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $207.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.