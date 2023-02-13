Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.77 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,915 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $30,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,650 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

EA opened at $111.80 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.