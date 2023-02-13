Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 670 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,735,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,368 shares in the company, valued at $63,982,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $50,360,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $492.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average is $404.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

