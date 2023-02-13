Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

