Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 236,842 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.73 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

