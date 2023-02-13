Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.79 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

