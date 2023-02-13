Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of PLD opened at $128.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

