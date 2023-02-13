ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

IP stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.