Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

