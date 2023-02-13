Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in American Tower by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 606,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 126,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

