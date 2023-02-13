ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,985,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,686,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

OKE stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.11%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

