Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,909,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 57.9% in the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $17,761,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 19,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,414.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,484,561.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,165,359 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $80.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $181.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

