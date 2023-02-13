Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.27 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

