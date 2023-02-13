Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 82,908 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,002 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,908 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
