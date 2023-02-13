Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CTRA stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

