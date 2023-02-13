Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.08 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

