Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.